Arsenal coach Arteta, players accept 12.5% pay cut

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta and first team players have agreed a pay cut to help curtail the financial ravages of the coronavirus pandemic.

The North London club said the “voluntary agreement” sees those involved have their annual earnings reduced by 12.5%.

A club statement said if the Gunners hit certain targets on the pitch, “agreed amounts” will be paid back.

“We will be able to make those repayments as hitting these targets, which the players can directly influence, will mean our financial position will be stronger,” Arsenal said.

“The agreement is based on the assumption we will finish the 2019-20 season and receive the full broadcasting revenues. The resulting savings will help cover some of the financial risks we have this season in relation to our matchday and commercial income.

“The move follows positive and constructive discussions. In these conversations there has been a clear appreciation of the gravity of the current situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and a strong desire for players and staff to show their backing for the Arsenal family.

“We are proud and grateful to our players and staff for pulling together to support our club, our people and our community in these unprecedented times which are some of the most challenging we have faced in our history.”

The Premier League had asked clubs to put a 30% pay cut to players’ salries, but the Professional Footballers’ Association said that would affect tax contributions to the NHS.