Arsenal beat Liverpool to lift Community Shield

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the winning penalty as Arsenal beat Premier League champions Liverpool in the Community Shield at an empty Wembley Stadium Saturday.

Liverpool substitute Rhian Brewster fired against the crossbar with his penalty – the only one not converted in the shootout to hand the Gunners the trophy.

Aubameyang whipped in a curling strike to give FA Cup holders Arsenal the lead in the first half before Liverpool substitute Takumi Minamino equalised after the break.

Minamino’s flicked pass to Mohamed Salah bounced back kindly for him to slot home from close range.

There were chances at both end for the winner, but Sadio Mane took too many touches in the box before finding the huge frame of Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez with his shot, while Joe Willock should have done better with a close range header.

It is the second year in a row Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have lost the Community Shield on penalties after being denied by Manchester City last year.

