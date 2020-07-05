Arrested Ebonyi NUJ chairman released

The arrested chairman of Ebonyi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Tony Nwizi, has been freed.

Nwizi was arrested by armed squad policemen from Enugu on the orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) over alleged murder.

In a statement signed by the Vice Chairman of the Council, Comrade Benjamin Nworie, Ebonyi NUJ had earlier expressed dismay over the development, saying: “It’s worrisome and embarrassing as the sting operation was sketchy to the Ebonyi State Police Command, whose disposition to the incident when some members of the Union visited the command gave no hope on the true identity and purpose of the arrest.

“The unfortunate arrest of Comrade Tony Nwizi is highly condemnable and worsened by the fact that his arrest was shrouded by uncertainties as officers on duty at the Area command actually confirmed that the armed squad refused to identify themselves or present warrant of arrest.

“This ugly development fueled suspicion that it was a clear case of abduction.

“Ebonyi State Council of NUJ condemns the Gestapo arrest of our Chairman, Comrade Tony Nwizi, and therefore calls for his immediate release.”

It is not yet clear if Comrade Nwizi is no longer a person of interest in the alleged murder.

