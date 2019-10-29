‘Arrest Yahoo Criminals, not innocent Young People’ – Buhari tells Police

President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force against harassing young people in their bid to arrest ‘yahoo criminals.’

Buhari handed down this warning in his keynote address at the opening ceremony of the Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers on Monday in Lagos, with the theme: “Repositioning the Force for the Challenges of Effective Policing in the 21st Century.”

Represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Buhari said that the service the police force rendered was one Nigerians could not do without as it was the closest to the grassroots.

“Nigerian people old and young want our Police force to be better and to do better; they want to be even prouder of your service than ever before.

“This is why in some of our urban areas we want to see more compliance with the rule of law and in dealing with Nigerians.

“Recently many civil society groups have complained about the arrest of young men and women just because they look successful and are carrying laptops.

“Yes we must apprehend yahoo criminals but we cannot harass young men and women on the streets and in taxis most of whom are merely going about their legitimate businesses.

“There are also cases of extrajudicial killings and injuries; misuse of weapons and excessive use of force by some members of the force.

“ This sort of conduct by a few bad police officers must stop, and it is the duty of you senior and strategic leaders of the Police force to ensure that impunity of any kind is discouraged and punished where it is found.’’

He hailed the Nigerian Police Force as one of the best in the world, saying special training was being organised for the Special Units of the Police including the Police Mobile Force, Special Forces, Counter-Terrorism Unit, Anti-Robbery detachments, Anti-Kidnapping Squads and the Criminal Investigation.

The president added that resources had been put into acquiring and deploying electro-muscular disruption technology-based weaponry which is commonly known as Taser or Stun Guns for low-risk police operations.