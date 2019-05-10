‘Arrest Us if We’ve Stolen’ – Ajimobi

Abiola Ajimobi, governor of Oyo State, says he is ready for a probe of his administration.

The outgoing governor said this at a public lecture and fellowship investiture organised by Society for Peace Studies and Practice at the Subomi Balogun Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

The event was attended by members of the state executive council and some heads of security agencies, TheCable writes.

“We will work till the last day of this administration. We don’t care about what some people are saying all about… As I am talking to you today, this administration still has 18 days and some hours to expire,” he said.

“When they get there, let them cancel all the contracts we have signed. Let them investigate us and if we have stolen, they should arrest us.”

In March, Seyi Makinde, the incoming governor, accused Ajimobi of awarding N30 billion worth of contracts in a single day – vowing to review all the contracts signed by the outgoing governor when he takes over.

Ajimobi however told his audience at Thursday’s programme that the achievements of his administration were anchored on a pyramid of development which included restoration, transformation and repositioning.

The pyramid, according to him, gave birth to a new wave of developmental strides in education that led to the establishment of school’s governing board among other programmes.

“The SGB model led to a significant improvement in public schools students’ performance in public examinations. Today, we can boast of the best results in WASSCE in the last 18 years,” he said.

The governor said his administration also recorded giant strides in infrastructure, agriculture, health, industrialisation, technology and culture, adding that such would make his administration a “historical corner piece” for future reference in governance.