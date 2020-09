THR is reporting that Arnold Schwarzenegger is set to play the lead role in and executive produce a spy series that’s in development at Skydance Television.

The outlet adds that the project is helmed by Nick Santora and is set to be taken to potential buyers soon, and it “is a global spy adventure centering on a father, played by Schwarzenegger, and daughter.”

If the series is eventually sold, it would mark Schwarzenegger’s first regular role in a series.

We can’t wait!

