Arnold Schwarzenegger Returns in ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ [Trailer]

Motion picture giants, Paramount Pictures, has released the official teaser trailer for ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’, the sixth installation of its science-fiction film franchise.

Directed by Tim Miller, the trailer stars Linda Hamilton alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, with both playing the iconic Sarah Connor and T800 roles respectively.

The action thriller, produced by James Cameron and David Ellison, is coming ahead of the film’s theatre screening on November 1.

A delighted Schwarzenegger took to Twitter to share the trailer.

The movie is a direct sequel to ‘The Terminator’, a 1984 film, and the 1991 blockbuster — ‘Terminator 2: Judgement Day’.

‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ will also feature Mackenzie Davis, as a new hybrid that is part human and machine.

Other Hollywood’s stars to grace the movie include Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.

The movie will mark a reunion for Hamilton, Schwarzenegger, and producer Cameron, almost 18 years after the movie’s second instalment.

Check out the trailer below:

,

