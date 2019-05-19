Arnold Schwarzenegger Attacked in South Africa [Watch]

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is currently in South Africa for Arnold Classic Africa, a multi-sport event held in Johannesburg each May, was attacked by a crazy fan.

The iconic actor who was filming a rope-skipping competition was kicked from behind by the man just after he turned to hand over his phone.

Though Arnold did not seem fazed after the attack by the fan, however, the man who was taken away immediately by security was heard repeatedly shouting, “Help me! I need a Lamborghini!”

Fans on the other hand, rushed to offer words of support to Schwarzenegger following the attack, and cannot believe somebody would do such a thing to such a celebrated figure.

Tweeting about the incident, Arnold, a former governor of California, wrote:

”Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.

”Do me a favor: instead of sharing the video of the guy who wants to be famous, watch some of our @ArnoldSports athletes like this young hero proving that fitness is for everyone who deserves to be famous. They’re on my Snapchat.”

Watch video as shared by an eye witness below:

I’m not an etiquette expert, but pretty sure if you want to ask Arnold Schwarzenegger for a Lamborghini, flying kicking him in the back is not a good start. pic.twitter.com/1vqV7yLSoy — The Kiffness (@TheKiffness) May 18, 2019