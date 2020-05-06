Army Chief, Tukur Buratai, loses mother

Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai, Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, on Tuesday lost his mother, Kakah Hajja,

According to SaharaReporters, the late Hajja died after a brief illness at her home in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

“Yes I can confirm to you that she’s dead,” the unnamed source told SR.

“She passed away this evening and will be buried tomorrow morning by 8am. May her soul rest in peace.”

Neither the Nigerian Army nor Borno State government has confirmed the death of Kakah Hajia.

Buratai is presently in his native Borno State where he is overseeing Nigeria, Military’s effort to defeat Boko Haram jihadists.

