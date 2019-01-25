Army Chief, Buratai, Blasts Media Coverage of War Against Terrorists

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has said media reports on military operations give an upper hand to terrorists.

Buratai said this on Thursday in Abuja during a conference organized by the Nigerian Army for media practitioners themed: “Enhancing Military – Media Relationship for Effective Fight against Terrorism and Insurgency in Nigeria.”

The army chief said, “It is important to note that the leakage of vital information on military operation like the on-going fight against the Boko Haram terrorists is inimical to national security.”

“This will give our position to the terrorists and give them upper hand in their psychological war against the troops.

“It is pertinent to note that not all information regarding military operations will be made available to you, due to some obvious reasons.

“This is because we are also ‘gatekeepers’ in keeping secret of vital military operations for national security.

“However, when such operations are conducted, relevant details will be made available to the media for public consumption.”

He said terrorists thrive on publicity to misinform the public, instill fear in the minds of the people and dampen troops’ morale.

Buratai also expressed worry over the ‘campaign of calumny’ against the military through social media platforms by some organizations to the detriment of national security.

He noted that the war against terrorism should be a collective responsibility and not just a war between the army and the terrorist groups.

“The war needs to be reported as it is, and therefore, the media need to enlighten the people to understand the true situation and support the military.

“When this is observed it will go a long way in addressing some of the challenges faced in reporting issues affecting national security,” he stated.