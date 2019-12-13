Army blame IPOB for viral video of soldiers’ execution

The Nigerian Army on Thursday alleged that a video clip purportedly released by Boko Haram, in which soldiers appear to be killed, was fabricated by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Army Public Relations Acting Director, Col. Sagir Musa, in a statement, urged the public and army personnel, especially those in the Northeast, to disregard the video which was “concocted to disunite Nigeria.”

“Accordingly, the call by one Simon Ekpa, (the principal actor in the clip), calling on soldiers of Southeast extraction presently serving in the Northeast to desert the Army and return to Biafra proved it.

“Also, the call on south easterners not to join the Nigerian Army is an obvious indication of the essence and objective of the masterminds of this fake video, which should be discountenanced by the public.

“Meanwhile, the leadership of the Nigerian Army wishes to also reiterate its unflinching commitment to sustain the war against terrorism.

“It shall not be deterred by the evil machinations or propagandist activities of mischievous persons whose main interest is the disunity of our beloved nation,” he said.

The video purportedly released by the terrorists portraying the capture and killing of some soldiers went viral on social media on Tuesday.