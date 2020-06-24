Army arrest soldier who made video criticizing Buratai, Service Chiefs

A Nigerian soldier has landed in hot water after he made a video criticizing the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai and other service chiefs for the growing insecurity in the country.

According to SaharaReporters, Lance Corporal Martins was arrested on the orders of Gen Buratai.

A source who spoke to SR said the soldier was picked by senior military officers, who said they were acting based on an “order from above”.

In the 12-minute video that went viral, Corporal Martins expressed his anger at the security chiefs especially Buratai, for not being committed to end the incessant killings of Nigerians by terrorists and armed bandits.

He revealed how the military ordered the illegal detention of some soldiers, who demanded better weapons and ammunition to combat Boko Haram and other terrorist groups in the country.

He stated that though he might be arrested and probably killed for the video, he is ready to sacrifice himself for the country.

Watch the clip below…

