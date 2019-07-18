Armed Robbers Butcher Man, 72, His Wife for Recognising Them

A gang of armed robbers gruesomely murdered an aged couple, James Olaosebikan, 72, and Esther Olaosebikan, 68, in their house, at KM54, Lagos-Ibadan expressway Sagamu, Ogun State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident in Abeokuta on Wednesday, saying the couple was killed on the 30th of June.

Oyeyemi said Police have arrested four suspects in connection with the murder.

The arrested suspects include Uthman, Abdulkareem and Abdulhamid, who according to the police accessed the house through the ceiling and used machete to kill them.

The PPRO further said the suspects confessed to the Police that they were members of an armed robbery gang; and that they decided to kill the couple after they recognised one of them.

He said,

“Upon the report, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama, instructed the DPO of Sagamu Division, SP Okiki Agunbiade, to fish out the killers within the shortest possible time.”

Oyeyemi added,

“In compliance with the CP’s directive, the DPO and his men embarked on technical and forensic investigation of the case and their efforts yielded a positive result on 12 of July 2019, when three members of the gang, namely: Ibrahim Uthman, Aba Abdulkareem and Abdulhamid Ibrahim were apprehended.

“On interrogation, they confessed to being part of a robbery gang and that one of their members, who is now at large, invited them for the purpose of robbing the deceased as well as a nearby shop.

“But on getting to the house, they discovered that the couple recognised one of them, hence, the decision to kill them.”

The PPRO added,

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered the homicide section of the State Criminal investigation and intelligence department to take over the case for proper investigation.”

Oyeyemi stated that the CP has also directed that the fleeing member of the gang must be apprehended within the shortest possible time.