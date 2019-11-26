Armed men hijack plane, steal cargo

A charter airline in Papua New Guinea has announced that armed men hijacked one of its planes Tuesday and forced the pilot to fly to a remote unused airstrip before they made off with the cargo.

Tropicair said eight armed men approached the plane as it was refuelling in Gasmata, on the island of New Britain and forced the pilot to take off.

“Upon arrival at the airstrip, the armed men stole the baggage and cargo that was on board the aircraft and fled the area,” company spokesman, Matthew Brutnall said.

“The Captain was not injured during this event and the aircraft was not damaged, and has since been returned to Port Moresby.”

The Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary confirmed they are now investigating the incident.

West New Britain Police Commander John Midi told AFP that “police still have no details on the cargo that was stolen and we will rely on the information given by the complainants”.

Gasmata is a remote part of the island’s south coast on a route predominantly used by workers on nearby logging projects.

Midi confirmed the pilot was not injured, but may have been traumatized by threats from the armed assailants.