ARISE Fashion Week 2019: Naomi Campbell Struts the Runway for Deola Sagoe

On the third day of the ongoing Arise Fashion Week 2019, supermodel Naomi Campbell strutted the runway for designer Deola Sagoe, who displayed her latest collection at the event.

And this comes mere days after Campbell told the heartfelt story of how unnamed people had said that her career would end after 11 years. “They said I would only last 11 years, but here I am today celebrating 33 years in the business of fashion! I feel so blessed and grateful to God. I never thought that there would be a day when I would even convey such a message on social media!” she wrote.

And she thanked all those who supported her journey. Read it up here.

Now, she is walking the runway again and fans are super happy for her.

Check out the photos from the fashion event, as shared by BellaNaija Style: