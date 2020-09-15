Arik Air resumes operations after shutdown

The management of Arik Air has announced the resumption of normal flight operations after Monday’s disruption by some workers unions.

The Communications Manager of Arik Air, Adebanji Ola, announced the resumption in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to Mr Ola, all Arik Air’s early morning flights for Tuesday, September 15, operated in and out of Lagos on schedule, and all other flights for the day will operate as scheduled.

“Once again, we apologise to all our valued customers for the disruption to their travel plans on Monday and assure them of our resolve to continually adhere to safety standards,” he said.

The spokesman said that passengers with tickets who could not fly on Monday could modify such tickets at no extra cost to travel at any time.

“We thank our esteemed customers for their understanding, confidence and support during this period,” he said.

The operations of the airline were shut down by aviation unions over alleged non-payment of staff salaries since April, after placing 90 per cent of the workforce on compulsory leave, and other anti-labour practices.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Arik Air Branch, Innocent Atasie, the industrial action was put on hold until after a meeting with Musa Nuhu, the Director-General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

For now though, Arik’s birds are back in the sky.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

