Aribo too weak to play for Super Eagles – Taribo West

Former Super Eagles defender Taribo West says Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo is too weak to play for the national team.

Aribo netted on his debut for the three-time African champions, a 2-2 friendly draw against Ukraine last September.

The 23-year-old further proved his credentials when he scored a sublime goal in Nigeria’s 1-1 friendly draw against Brazil the following month.

The Rangers midfielder’s performance in both games earned him plaudits in Nigeria but Taribo believes he is not good enough to feature for the Super Eagles and insists Getafe midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo should play instead.

“I’ve watched Joe Aribo play for Nigeria, but in my view, it’s clear he is yet to come to terms with it,” Taribo was quoted by dailyrecord.co.uk.

“There’s no other way of putting this – I think Joe is not a bad player, but he needs time to adjust to African football. It’s not the same as playing in Europe.

“In Africa, there’s no time on the ball and for me, Oghenekaro Etebo is a far better option, He’s quick, physical and reads the game. He should get Joe Aribo’s spot when he comes back.

“African football is just too physical for Joe.”

Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr is spoilt for choices in the middle of the park, with Etebo, Aribo, Wilfred Ndidi, Ramon Azee and Alex Iwobi among his options.

It’ll be interesting to see who the German tactician settles for in future games.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

