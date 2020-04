Last night at ABC’s The Disney Family Singalong, Ariana Grande delivered an angelic performance of the Hercules classic, “I Won’t Say I’m in Love.”

She wore purple eyeshadow, the signature ponytail and a matching outfit, and she was a 2020 Megara as she delivered the heartwarming tune of resisting vulnerability. She also played the part of the muses, who convince her that she is, in fact, in love.

Watch her below:

Stunning.