Givenchy has launched a new campaign featuring Ariana Grande.

The designer posted a number of photos on its Instagram page of the songstress in chic black-and-white silhouettes. And the singer also took to Instagram to share a series of photos as well, looking over her shoulder in a sparkling off-the-shoulder top and showing her power in a green pantsuit.

“Honored to be your girl and wear these looooks @givenchyofficial,” she wrote in the caption along with some cloud emojis, “happy campaign reveal day. can’t wait for everybody to see all of the photos.”

