Ariana Grande Shows Off Engagement Ring from Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande’s boyfriend, Dalton Gomez has popped the question, ‘will you marry me?’ and she replied with a big ‘Yes’.

The singer took to her Instagram page to show off the oval cut stunner of a rock her fiancé put on the fourth finger other left hand.

Ariana Grande shared series of photos on Instagram on Sunday, showing off her diamond and pearl ring and captioned the post, “forever n then some.”

The pop star reportedly began dating her luxury real estate agent fiancé back in January, 2020 and they were spotted kissing in a Northridge, California, bar in February.

Grande and Gomez quarantined together through out the lockdown period at the singer’s Los Angeles home.

