Ariana Grande Shares the Tracklist of Her Upcoming Album, “Thank U, Next”

ukamakaMusicNo Comment on Ariana Grande Shares the Tracklist of Her Upcoming Album, “Thank U, Next”

Ariana Grande has finally revealed the tracklist of her upcoming album, “Thank U, Next,” just one day after she hinted that it will be here before Valentine’s Day.

The pop star spoke about the album during a chat with friends on Twitter, where she also noted that the album preorders will be available by this Friday, while its release will be this February.

“Two albums in six months huh. that’s deep. love u. talk sooon,” she tweeted. And last night on her Instagram, she hinted that the album will be here on February 8.

See the tracklist below:

View this post on Instagram

feb 8

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Related Posts

Alternative Nigerian Chart: Mr Eazi’s “Surrender” Featuring Simi Debuts

January 23, 2019

International Music Chart: Post Malone and Swa Lee’s “Sunflower” Leads

January 22, 2019

Ariana Grande Says Her New Album May Be Here Before Valentine’s Day

January 22, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *