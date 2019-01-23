Ariana Grande Shares the Tracklist of Her Upcoming Album, “Thank U, Next”

Ariana Grande has finally revealed the tracklist of her upcoming album, “Thank U, Next,” just one day after she hinted that it will be here before Valentine’s Day.

The pop star spoke about the album during a chat with friends on Twitter, where she also noted that the album preorders will be available by this Friday, while its release will be this February.

“Two albums in six months huh. that’s deep. love u. talk sooon,” she tweeted. And last night on her Instagram, she hinted that the album will be here on February 8.

See the tracklist below: