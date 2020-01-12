Ariana Grande Set to Perform at the 2020 Grammys

Ariana Grande has resolved her differences with the Grammys and will be performing at the event this year.

The singer-songwriter took to social media to announce her performance at this year’s ceremony. The Recording Academy also confirmed the news in a subsequent blog post.

And this comes one year after her conflict with Grammys’ longtime executive producer Ken Ehrlich. Recall that the 26-year-old artist was billed as one of the 2019 performers, but ultimately pulled out after a disagreement involving her hit single “7 Rings.” Apparently, Grande wanted to perform the full track during her set, but the producers preferred it to be included in a medley.

“As it turned out when we finally got the point where we thought maybe it would work, she felt it was too late for her to pull something together for sure,” Ehrlich told the Associated Press. “And it’s too bad. She’s a great artist. And I’d love to get her in the show this year.”

Grande would go to explain her side of the story via Twitter, accusing Ehrlich of lying about the situation as well as stifling her creativity and self-expression:

i’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me. i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more. 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

i offered 3 different songs. it’s about collaboration. it’s about feeling supported. it’s about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

Well, she has now made peace with them and will be performing this year. See her post below: