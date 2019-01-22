Ariana Grande Says Her New Album May Be Here Before Valentine’s Day

Ariana Grande may be dropping her new album sooner than you think.

The singer hinted yesterday that her new album, which is believed to share the same title as her single, “Thank U, Next,” will be released in February.

“Ok i love u hello what would u like to know,” said Ariana to a fan who started a chat with her yesterday. And when another fan asked if the album will be here before Feb. 21–the fan’s birthday, Ariana replied with “hbd.”

And fans believed this to be a sort of confirmation, plus Ariana also added that the preorders will begin this Friday.

Check out the tweets below:

