Ariana Grande Reportedly Set to Become the New Face of Givenchy

Ariana Grande may become the new face of Givenchy.

The French fashion house hasn’t officially confirmed her appointment, but they took to her Instagram to share a series of videos and photos on its Instagram account featuring a woman in silhouette flipping her high ponytail,. And the posts are accompanied with a note saying that the big reveal will be done Friday.

The singer and Givenchy’s designer Clare Waight Keller posted the same teasers. Grande’s featured the Givenchy logo at the end.

Grande hasn’t yet commented on the images, though commenters on Instagram seemed divided about her fronting the heritage brand.

