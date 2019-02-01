Ariana Grande is Being Sued Over “God Is a Woman” Video

TMZ reports that visual artist Vladimir Kush has sued Ariana Grande for copyright infringement over the imagery in Grande’s 2018 “God Is a Woman” music video.

Kush claims that Grande’s visual uses imagery similar to his own work, that the scene in which Grande is depicted dancing inside of a candle flame infringes on two paintings he made 20 years ago called “The Candle” and “The Candle 2.”

Kush also reportedly pointed out that the “God Is a Woman” visual was produced by Freenjoy, Inc—a production company involved in producing Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars” music video last year. The visual for “All the Stars” was the source of a similar lawsuit in which visual artist Lina Iris Viktor claimed that her artwork was similarly infringed upon. TIt is worthy to note that the suit was eventually settled.

Now, Kush is seeking an injunction to have the music video removed from the internet.

Ariana Grande had yet to react to this as at press time.