Ariana Grande is Also Waiting for Rihanna’s New Album: ‘I Want It So Bad’

Yesterday, Ariana Grande’s two-hour Apple Music special was aired in which she talked, among other things, about Mac Miller’s legacy and her collaboration with Doja Cat.

The singer also revealed that she is a Rihanna stan, and like every other impatient fan out their, she is waiting for the iconic singer’s next album.

Rihanna’s last album was Anti, which was released in 2016.

“I get it, I appreciate it, and I’m really glad that she’s putting in so much effort,” Grande said of waiting for the new album. “It means a lot. But I also, really, I listen to Anti every day. Like, I think it’s time. I need it. Sorry, she’s gonna, like, hate me for saying that but I want it so bad.”

Grande also spoke about what she called “Big Diva Energy” and shouted out Tinashe, SZA, and other fellow artists.

“I love Tinashe because I know she produces, as well, and I always love seeing women behind the computer,” Grande said. “That makes me so happy. And SZA, I love you so much! She’s so sweet and so talented and I love that her writing is not formulaic. It’s not a structured thing. It’s not math to her.”

To listen to the Grande x Apple Music special, click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

