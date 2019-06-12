Ariana Grande Donates Her Atlanta Concert Proceeds to Planned Parenthood

Ariana Grande has joined the protest of the recent wave of anti-abortion laws passed in several states in the United States.

According to People magazine, the singer donated the proceeds from her Saturday concert in Atlanta to Planned Parenthood. The donation totaled $250,000, the publication reported.

And this comes weeks after Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a “heartbeat” bill into law, which is set to go into effect January 1, and would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can be as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

That measure stirred heated reactions all over the country, with many stars like Jordan and Rihanna speaking out against the law.

Now, Ariana has joined in the movement.

Speaking with People magazine, Dr. Leana Wen, president of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, said that “Ariana Grande’s generous donation comes at a critical time — in Georgia and across the country, anti-women’s health politicians are trying to ban all safe, legal abortion.”

“This is not what the American people want, nor is it something they’ll stand for,” Wen said. “Thanks to inspiring support like hers, Planned Parenthood can continue to fight back — in the courts, in Congress, in state houses, and in the streets — against these dangerous attacks on people’s health and lives.”

The singer had yet to speak up about this as at press time.