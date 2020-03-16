Ariana Grande Calls Out Folks Who are Overlooking Coronavirus Threat

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Ariana Grande Calls Out Folks Who are Overlooking Coronavirus Threat

Ariana Grande took to social media on Sunday to drag young people who are not taking the COVID-19 outbreak seriously.

“I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people, statements like, ‘This isn’t a big deal,’ ‘We’ll be fine,’ ‘We still have to go about our lives,’ and it’s really blowing my mind,” she wrote. “I understand if that is how u felt weeks ago. But please read about what’s going on. Please don’t turn a blind eye.”

See her tweet below:

This comes after celebrities like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tested positive for the virus. Presently, cities in the United States, and also colleges, are shutting down their activities to help curb the spread of the disease.

Related Posts

Lady Gaga Tells Fans: ‘The Healthiest Thing We Can Do is Self-Quarantine’

March 16, 2020

Nkechi Blessing Mocks Colleagues Over Expensive AMVCA Outfits

March 16, 2020

Toyin Lawani Roasts Swanky Jerry on Instagram: “You are a Silly Boy!”

March 16, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *