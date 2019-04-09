Argentina Coach, Scaloni, Hospitalised in Spain after Bike Accident

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni was briefly hospitalised on Tuesday on the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca after being hit by a car while riding a bike, local officials said.

The 40-year-old former defender was knocked to the ground by a vehicle that was reversing near a school in the port of Puerto Portals, a spokesman for the municipality of Calvia told AFP.

The driver called the emergency services, who then transported Scaloni to the Son Espases hospital in Palma de Mallorca, the capital of Spain’s Balearic Islands.

Scaloni suffered a “facial injury” and “several bruises” in the accident, local emergency services said.

“He is now on his way home after being discharged from the hospital,” the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said on Twitter.