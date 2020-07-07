Arewa Youths threaten mass protest over increase in petrol price

A coalition of Northern Youth Organizations has condemned the latest increase of the pump price of petrol to N143 per litre, calling for the immediate reversal of the new price.

Addressing a joint news conference in Kaduna, National President of Northern Youth Council, Isah Abubakar, and Chairman Nigeria Citizen Action Group, Mohammed Danlamin, said increasing pump price of petrol at a time when nations are doing more to aide her citizens out of the post COVID-19 pandemic is highly insensitive, callous and ridiculous of the federal government.

According to the northern youths, those in government who led the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to hike the price of oil, should resign voluntarily because their action had the potential of inciting Nigerians against the government.

They group threatens to mobilise Nigerians for a nationwide protest on Tuesday, July 14th, If the Federal government fails to reverse the pump price of petrol to N123.5 per litre.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

