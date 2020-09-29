Arewa leaders warn Osinbajo over alarm that Nigeria may breakup

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has come under fire for his warning that cracks in the country could lead to its breakup.

But the northern socio-political group, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), admitted that while there were unhealthy cracks in Nigeria, the Vice-President should not make statements that would worsen tension in the country.

Osinbajo, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, at an interdenominational church service in Abuja on Sunday to mark Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary, said, “Our walls are not yet broken, but there are obvious cracks that could lead to a break, if not properly addressed.”

Reacting to the comment, the National Publicity Secretary of the ACF, Emmanuel Yawe cautioned other Nigerian leaders, to “watch their words.”

“The cracks are unhealthy but we expect the Vice President to calm nerves and not make a pronouncement that will aggravate the situation.

“The ACF is hopeful that Nigeria will overcome its current travails as it did in the past and even overcame a fratricidal war to break up Nigeria. To do this, Nigerian leaders like Osinbanjo should watch their words,” he said.

Meanwhile, other socio-political groups such as Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere and the Pan Niger Delta Forum, said Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo’s warning that cracks in the country could lead to its breakup should not be taken for granted.

In separate interviews, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere and PANDEF, said Nigerians could not continue to live in denial.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

