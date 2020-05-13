Are you Ready? Banky W and Adesua Etomi Hit the Studio Together

Are you ready? It looks like Naija’s favourite couple; Banky W and Adesua Etomi are set to bless us with some sweet music.

Letting the cat of the bag, ace producer and songwriter, Cobhams Asuquo shared a picture of himself alongside the couple who recently celebrated their third year ‘intro-versary’.

“It’s been a long time coming. Are they ready?? Can they handle it?? Who are the “they” sef?? #Collabo #Family #Music #Art #Artiste #Artist #Musician #Producer #Naija #Africa #Hollywood #Worldwide #Performance #ProductionCollabo #CountDown #Love #Light #Greatness”, Cobhams captioned the post.

Also captured in the frame was producer rave of the moment- Masterkraft.

The joint is sure to be fire and we can’t wait for it!

