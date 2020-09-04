Are We Getting a Verzuz Battle Out of The 50 Cent and T.I Feud?

The king of petty and trolling, 50 Cent, has resumed to taking shots at people and this time around, he is fixated on T.I

The rapper took to his Instagram page to continuously troll his music colleague and fellow ‘Power’ actor, on Friday, September 4, 2020.

Starting off this episode of pettiness with a picture of T.I on his feed, the executive producer of the Starz’ hit series, ‘Power’, told the former to take his time in becoming a ‘big dog’ like himself.

T.I of course responded to the diss which prompted 50 Cent to proceed with an onslaught on Harris’ music career, comparing the album sales of their music.

T.I was however over the pettiness which is believed to be publicity geared towards the upcoming season of ‘Power: Book Two’. He requested that the ‘Candy Shop’ crooner pull up for a Verzuz battle between them, an offer to which 50 Cent is yet to respond.

