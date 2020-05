Toke Makinwa and Dipo Awojide might have just indulged in a little game of flirting on their timeline.

In an exchange on Twitter, Dr Dipo Awojide (@Ogbenidipo) had playfully requested that Toke call him by his first name, doing away with any formality. The request came after she addressed him by his title following a tweet the Nothingham Business School lecturer had earlier shared.

“Toke, pemi ni Oladipupo ko feel at home” (translated; call me Oladipupo and feel at home).

