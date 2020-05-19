Are Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Over? Rumours Fly as Model is Pictured with New Man

It may seem that there is trouble in the Richie/Disick paradise after Sofia Richie was pictured with a mystery man.

The alleged breakup is coming on the heels of Disick’s stint in a Colorado rehab facility to deal with ongoing grief he’s felt following the deaths of his parents in 2013 and 2014.

Though Sofia showed support for her man during and after his rehab stint, things however, might have changed now.

TMZ reports that the 21-year-old model has been spending a lot of time with this new man and has been staying at a Malibu mansion owned by her him.

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick, 36 first went public in 2017, confirming speculations that the duo were together in September of that year.