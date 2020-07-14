Archaeologists find 2100-yr-old skeleton buried with ‘iPhone’

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Archaeologists find 2100-yr-old skeleton buried with ‘iPhone’

Archaeologists made the rather extraordinary discovery of an “iPhone” buried with the fossils of a woman in a grave believed to be over 2,000 years old.

The stunning discovery was made in the Russian republic of Tuva, known as “The Russian Atlantis”.

The grave area remains underwater for most of the year and only drains in the months of May and June – when researchers get the opportunity to study the area.

Archaeologists have named the woman “Natasha” and they called the object found buried with her and decorated with Chinese wuzhu coins an “iPhone”, according to the Siberian Times.

But the object is in fact a rather large belt buckle, and the coins which decorate it are believed to have been minted around 2,137 years ago.

Said iPhone is actually a large belt buckle

Dr Marina Kilunovskaya from the St Petersburg Institute of Material History Culture described the site where the body of “Natasha” and also the body of a leather designer was found, as a “scientific sensation”.

She said her archaeological expedition team was “incredibly lucky” to discover the ancient burial sites, which had somehow not been found by grave robbers.

,

Related Posts

herdsman

I was kidnapped, gang-raped and offered blood to drink – Lady narrates ordeal in herdsmen den

July 14, 2020

Darknet child porn suspect arrested in France

July 14, 2020

COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 33,153 after 595 new cases

July 14, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply