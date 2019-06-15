Aramide to be Inducted Into the Recording Academy Governance Board

Aramide is thankful.

The Nigerian singer has taken to her Twitter to announce that she is set to be inducted into the Grammys Governance Board in Washington this year, and this comes after years of being an active voting member.

When I started music, all I knew was I wanted to sing. I just wanted my voice 2 be heard. But now, music is so much more 4 me, its more than just makin my voice heard. Its more about inspiring, elevating, uplifting, influencing, encouraging and telling different beautiful stories — Aramide (@AramideMusic) June 14, 2019

I was numb-numb to emotions, numb to life. But there’s one thing about music…where words fail, music speaks. Music provokes lots of emotions and I channeled everything I felt at that point into my music. — Aramide (@AramideMusic) June 14, 2019

and today Im happy to announce to you that after being an active voting member of the recording academy for years, this Monday, I will be inducted into the Recording Academy (the GRAMMYs®) Governance Board. I will now be a part of the Governors for the Washington DC Chapter board pic.twitter.com/PzuUhcw180 — Aramide (@AramideMusic) June 14, 2019

I’m beyond elated, and I am using this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported and shown me love. To everyone who accepted my music and gave me a chance to inspire and tell beautiful stories.

Thank you!!

I’m happy and I cannot wait to see what the future holds. — Aramide (@AramideMusic) June 14, 2019