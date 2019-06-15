Aramide to be Inducted Into the Recording Academy Governance Board

Aramide is thankful.

The Nigerian singer has taken to her Twitter to announce that she is set to be inducted into the Grammys Governance Board in Washington this year, and this comes after years of being an active voting member.

“When I started music, all I knew was I wanted to sing. I just wanted my voice 2 be heard. But now, music is so much more 4 me, its more than just makin my voice heard. Its more about inspiring, elevating, uplifting, influencing, encouraging and telling different beautiful stories,” she tweeted yesterday.

Adding, “I’m most definitely proud of where the music has brought me, proud of the many lives it has touched, proud of the people I’ve been able to inspire and encourage through music.”

And she said a lot more.

See her tweets below:

