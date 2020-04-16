Apple unveils new iPhone SE

Apple has announced a new iPhone SE, reviving a mid-market brand it had discontinued in 2018.

The new phone resembles the form of 2017’s iPhone 8 with a 4.7in screen, and a fingerprint ID sensor albeit without a depth camera for facial recognition.

It is powered by the same processor as the flagship iPhone 11 Pro, but lacks multiple rear cameras.

Despite the drop in demand caused by Covid-19, smartphone makers continue to release models. Earlier this week, OnePlus unveiled new models, and last month Huawei launched its flagship P40 range.

In February, Apple warned that the coronavirus lockdown in China would impact iPhone production and lower sales. Physical stores, including Apple’s, remain closed in many countries.

The device supports wireless charging. Its rear-facing camera’s resolution is 12 megapixels and can still create background blur in portrait photos, despite lacking a second lens. The selfie camera is 7MP.

The iPhone SE goes on sale on 24 April, and is priced at $399 in the US and £419 in the UK.