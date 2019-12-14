Apple to release 7 new iPhones in 2020

Apple is rumoured to be working on seven new iPhones for release in 2020, including an array of 4G and 5G iPhone 12 models and the long-awaited iPhone SE.

Details of the new models were revealed in a private note to investors by analyst Jun Zhang of international brokers Rosenblatt Securities, leaked to Apple Insider.

The note states that the iPhone SE 2 – the successor to the iPhone SE, which was released in 2016 – will launch in March 2020.

It will reportedly feature a 5.1-inch LCD display, a single rear camera and Apple’s latest A13 chip.

It will use TouchID fingerprint recognition for authentication rather than the newer FaceID facial recognition technology, and will only support 4G, not 5G.

As a result it is likely to be the cheapest model released next year, with a previous report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo pointing to a price tag of just $399 (£299).

Meanwhile, Apple’s main iPhone 12 lineup will be released later in the year, and is said to include three 5G models – the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Pro 5G, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro Plus 5G, and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G.

There will also be three 4G models – the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 4G, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Pro 4G and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro Plus 4G.

The three smaller handsets will have dual rear cameras, while the Plus and Max models will feature triple rear camera with Time-of-Flight 3D sensing capabilities.

All of them will have top-end OLED displays apart from the iPhone 12 4G, which like the iPhone SE 2 will have an LCD display.

Most of the handsets are expected to launch in September launch, but the iPhone 12 Pro 5G could launch in the spring of 2021, to ‘target the middle-end 5G market’.

Rosenblatt estimates that Apple’s 5G-enabled iPhones will cost around $200 more than their 4G equivalents.