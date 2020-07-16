Apple Picks Up Justin Timberlake’s New Film, “Palmer”

Justin Timberlake will be returning to our screens again, this time in an Apple-sponsored drama film, Palmer.

According to THR, Timberlake plays Eddie Palmer, “a former college football phenomenon who, after a stint in prison, returns to his hometown to get his life back on track. There, he faces not only lingering conflicts from his past but also a much more surprising challenge as he finds himself suddenly in charge of a unique young boy who has been abandoned by his wayward mother.”

Other stars who also featured in the film include Juno Temple, June Squibb and Alisha Wainright and Ryder Allen.

The project is directed by Fisher Stevens, the script written by Cheryl Guerriero.

We can’t wait to stream it!

