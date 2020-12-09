Apple launches over-ear AirPods max

Apple has unveiled its new over-ear headphones dubbed AirPods Max, with a hefty price tag of $549.
The premium price tag has led many to question the value of the product – which makes them more expensive than both the new Xbox and PlayStation consoles.
Meanwhile, the headphone carry case was compared on Twitter to a designer handbag and a bra.
Other features of the headphones include:
- a digital crown, a dial that allows content to be scrolled through, first shown off on the Apple Watch
- automatic pause when you lift one ear cup
- device switching so you can take a call on iPhone while listening to music on another Apple device
- 20 hours of battery life
The headphones are available to order and will be ready for delivery on 15 December.