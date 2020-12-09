Apple launches over-ear AirPods max

Apple has unveiled its new over-ear headphones dubbed AirPods Max, with a hefty price tag of $549.

The premium price tag has led many to question the value of the product – which makes them more expensive than both the new Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

Meanwhile, the headphone carry case was compared on Twitter to a designer handbag and a bra.

Other features of the headphones include:

a digital crown, a dial that allows content to be scrolled through, first shown off on the Apple Watch

automatic pause when you lift one ear cup

device switching so you can take a call on iPhone while listening to music on another Apple device

20 hours of battery life

The headphones are available to order and will be ready for delivery on 15 December.

