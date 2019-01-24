Appeal Court Stops CJN Onnoghen’s Trial

The Court of Appeal has ordered the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) to stop proceedings against Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

A panel of the Abuja division of the appeal court led by Abdul Aboki directed the tribunal to stay proceedings pending the hearing and determination of the CJN’s application.

Wole Olanipekun, counsel to Onnoghen, had told the court that the CCT had vowed not to comply with orders from other courts which it described as court of coordinate jurisdiction except that of the court of appeal.

Olanipekun argued that if the application is not granted it would affect the judiciary in totality and also pose a threat to the country and the constitution.

Opposing Olanipekun, Oye Koleosho, counsel to the federal government, said the decision on whether to stay proceedings at the tribunal is at the discretion of the tribunal.

He drew the court’s attention to the fact that the lower tribunal adjourned the hearing of the application challenging its jurisdiction.

The three-man panel led by Aboki fixed January 30 to decide whether the tribunal has jurisdiction to hear the case against the CJN.

In a move that rocked the polity, the CJN was accused of false assets declaration, an allegation he denied.