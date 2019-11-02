Appeal Court sacks Kano APC Rep

The court of appeal has nullified the election of Jibrin Abdulmumin, lawmaker representing Kiru/Bebeji constituency in Kano state.

Abdulmumin of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared winner of the February election with 41,700 votes, while Aliyu Yako of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 40,385.

But in a ruling delivered on Friday, Ajoke Adepoju, the presiding judge, annulled the election on the grounds that the final result contained in Form EC (8)E was mutilated.

Adepoju subsequently ordered for a fresh election for the federal constituency.

Yako contested the ruling of the election petitions tribunal in September, arguing that the February election was marred by alleged discrepancies and should not stand.

The PDP candidate also maintained that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had wrongly declared Abdulmumin as winner.

Following the court’s ruling, the APC candidate will be facing Yako, his main contender, in a fresh election.