Appeal Court Dismisses Case Against Ogun Gov-Elect Abiodun

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Monday dismissed the appeal seeking the disqualification of the Ogun State governor-elect, Adedapo Abiodun over alleged false information.

A three-member panel presided by Justice Datti Yahaya said it found the appeal unmeritorious.

A lawyer, Abdulrafiu Adesina Baruwa, had appealed the decision of the FCT High Court dismissing the suit challenging the non-declaration of gov-elect Abiodun’s full academic qualifications and failure to participate in the NYSC programme.

At the hearing, counsel to Baruwa, Kanu Agabi (SAN) argued that the lower court erred in law by not disqualifying Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on March 7, for giving false information to INEC.

But counsel to the APC, Damian Dodo (SAN) argued that the high court lacked the territorial jurisdiction to entertain the suit from the beginning.

Counsel to Abiodun, Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN) argued that the suit was filed outside the 14 days provided by the 4th Alteration of Act of 2017.

He added that the refusal by the Gov-elect to include his qualification is not a breach of Section 31(6) of the Electoral Act, 2010.

Making his argument, he said Abiodun was qualified to contest the election based on the provision of sections 177 and 182 of the 1999 Constitution, adding that “how can he have been obligated to disclose what he is not obligated to possess.”