Apostle Suleman Taunts Folks Who Have a Problem With His Private Jet

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Apostle Suleman Taunts Folks Who Have a Problem With His Private Jet

Apostle Johnson Suleman wants you all to know that having a private jet is not really a big deal.

Recall that the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, joined the #PrivateJet gang days ago, and from clips making rounds on social media, his loyalists were seen praying and showering the jet with God’s protection.

Some Nigerians had a problem with this and they took to their social media to call out the preacher’s materialistic tendencies.

Well, he has replied. “A wise man doesn’t speak because he wants to say something, a wise man speaks because he has something to say. I hear people talking about the private jet and all of that, it’s not a big deal,” he said in a new video, adding that folks are riled because he has one private jet. So, what will they do when he adds more to his fleet?

Ouch.

See the video below:

Related Posts

Regina Daniels Makes First Public Appearance With Her Billionaire Husband

April 27, 2019

‘I Prefer Being Addressed as Annie and not 2baba’s Wife’- Annie Idibia

April 27, 2019

Zonal Police PRO Dolapo Badmus Declares ‘Total War’ Against Internet Fraudsters

April 27, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *