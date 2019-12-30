Apostle Suleman condemns ISWAP, defends Quran

Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has condemned the killings of Christians by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), describing the sect as evil.

According to him, the Muslims are not known for taking lives and such inhuman actions do not portray the ideology of Muslims.

The moral sensibility of the country was offended last week when Christian captives were executed by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The execution has been condemned both international and local bodies, while some people have also totally assigned the responsibility for the unfortunate situation to the Muslims.

But Apostle Suleman added that the Quran is not in support of killing but peace, hence any true Muslim will not take lives of anyone.

On his Twitter page, he wrote:

“The Quran says whoever kills a soul has killed the entire mankind.

“ISWAP is evil and will get punished by God almighty..you behead 11 Christians?

“Years ago,I read the Quran over six times, No true Muslim will take lives..Islam is peace.”