Apologise to Supreme Court, Bamgbose tells PDP ahead of Imo Guber review

Ahead of the Supreme Court review judgement on Tuesday, Barrister Olusegun Bamgbose, the National Coordinator, Concerned Advocates for Good Governance, CAGG, has advised the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and his legal team to withdraw their application and apologise to the apex court.

The Supreme Court is billed to rule on the application by Ihedioha against Governor Hope Uzodinma and his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC on Tuesday.

The apex court shifted hearing on the application from Monday to Tuesday following a request by Ihedioha’s lawyers.

This is the second time the former governor and his team of lawyers would be making such request.

Ihedioha and the PDP are seeking to reverse the Supreme Court’s judgment that sacked him as governor of Imo State and installed Senator Uzodinma.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN Tanko Muhammad-led seven-man panel of justices of the court adjourned the case at the instance of the lawyer to Ihedioha, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN).

Barrister Bamgbose said it is noble and necessary that the legal team of Hon Ihedioha throws in the towel and forget about the review.

“They should have seen the handwriting on the wall when the case of David Lyon was struck out,” the senior lawyer told newsmen.

“Applying for adjournments won’t solve the problem. One would have thought that the Supreme Court would respect the two great SAN, Afe Babalola and Wole Olanipekun but that never happened.

“Punitive costs were awarded against them personally. This should possibly be the first time such will happen in their many years of practice.

“One will therefore strongly advise Ihedioha to timeously withdraw the review matter before the dagger of Damocles will descend on them.

“All the review cases will be thrown out by the Supreme Court. Notwithstanding the intervention of US or whatsoever, it’s expedient and proper for the Supreme Court to refuse such a review to avoid floodgates of review cases in Nigeria.”