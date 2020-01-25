APC withdraws from Akwa Ibom rerun election

Claiming to be dissatisfied with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Akwa Ibom State, says it has withdrawn from the re-run election.

This was disclosed in a press conference on Friday in the state capital, Uyo by Ini Okopido.

The re-run election is scheduled for Saturday.

Okopido, who is the state chairman of the APC in the state, blamed INEC for the withdrawal.

Earlier this week, INEC had rejected the party’s request to substitute its candidate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, in the senatorial rerun poll.

The electoral umpire said the rerun was an order of the court and not a by-election, hence there could be no substitution.