APC withdraws from Akwa Ibom rerun election

emmanuelPoliticsNo Comment on APC withdraws from Akwa Ibom rerun election

Claiming to be dissatisfied with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Akwa Ibom State, says it has withdrawn from the re-run election.

This was disclosed in a press conference on Friday in the state capital, Uyo by Ini Okopido.

The re-run election is scheduled for Saturday.

Okopido, who is the state chairman of the APC in the state, blamed INEC for the withdrawal.

Earlier this week, INEC had rejected the party’s request to substitute its candidate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, in the senatorial rerun poll.

The electoral umpire said the rerun was an order of the court and not a by-election, hence there could be no substitution.

, ,

Related Posts

PMB

Buhari vows to fix Nigeria ‘however long it takes’

January 25, 2020

‘9th Assembly must continue to support FG’ – Lawan

January 25, 2020

‘Shameful and ridiculous’ – Femi Adesina blasts CAN

January 25, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *