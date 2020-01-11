APC wants Gov Umahi investigated

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi said it viewed with great concern, the reported claim by Gov. David Umahi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that he also belonged to APC.

The governor was quoted to have told his audience at the Government House, Abakaliki, on Monday, January 6, that he was “100 per cent APC.”

Addressing newsmen at the end of the APC state Executive Committee’s meeting on Friday in Abakiliki, the Chairman of the party, Chief Eze Nwachukwu, called on relevant authorities to investigate the claim, which according to him, was capable of endangering the nation’s party democracy.

“The alleged bipartisan claim credited to our dear governor is capable of jeopardising the nation’s party democracy.

“There is no where it is provided in the Electoral Act for a person to belong to two political parties, especially one occupying an executive position.

“So, we view the comment with great concern because it is capable of truncating the country’s democracy,” Nwachukwu said.

He urged the general public to discountenance the governor’s claim.

The party chairman appraised the performance of the APC-led Federal Government and lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for investing in the development of critical infrastructure in the South-East.

He said that it was not in doubt that Buhari and the APC-led government had improved physical infrastructure in the zone, particularly cited the rehabilitation of major federal roads.

Nwachukwu also commended the ongoing renovation at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu and the construction of the second Niger Bridge.

He therefore called on the zone to rally support for Buhari’s administration in appreciation of its efforts to transform the area.