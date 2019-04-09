APC Tackles PDP over Supreme Court Claim

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed as “hogwash”, claims by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that its chieftains are paving way for fresh governorship election in Rivers State.

In a statement on Monday, Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC spokesman, said the PDP is attempting to intimidate Supreme Court judges into doing their bidding concerning the governorship poll in Rivers.

In a statement Sunday, the PDP had accused Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation, and other APC chieftains of plotting to mount pressure on the Supreme Court to overturn a judgement disqualifying the APC from the state’s governorship election.

But Issa-Onilu said contrary to the allegations, the PDP is seeking the Supreme Court to do their bidding on the matter.

He said: “We are however well aware of the PDP’s intent to hoodwink and deceive the public; and most importantly, intimidate and blackmail our eminent Supreme Court justices into doing their bidding in respect of the matter of the purported exclusion of Rivers State APC candidates from the last elections, before the apex court.

“Again, for the purpose of clarity, it needs restating that the Supreme Court has not made any pronouncement on the purported exclusion of APC candidates from the just concluded Governorship, National Assembly and State House Assembly elections in Rivers State.

“Hence, the cheap attempt by the PDP to ambush the Supreme Court with their cock and bull conspiracies should be seen for what it is, hogwash!

“We urge Nigerians to completely ignore the evil machinations of the PDP as contained in their ludicrous and false statement on the matter of the purported exclusion of Rivers APC candidates in the last elections before the Supreme Court.”

He added that while the APC would allow the law take its course regarding the matter, the PDP should also do the same, “rather than overheat the polity with their illogical and false claims.”